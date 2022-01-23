Bengals' Evan McPherson: Cincinnati 'Will Probably Burn Down' After Win over Titans

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Cincinnati Bengals are on to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday at Nissan Stadium thanks to a game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

After the win, McPherson told reporters: "The city is on fire and it will probably burn down tonight. It will probably burn down next week."

McPherson kicked the game-winning 52-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to seal the win for Cincinnati. Linebacker Logan Wilson helped set up the field goal after intercepting Ryan Tannehill with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The Bengals will now face the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, which they haven't played in since the 1988 season. This is also the deepest Cincinnati has made it in the postseason since reaching the Super Bowl in the 1988 season.

So, McPherson is probably right in saying Cincinnati is "on fire."