Cowboys Rumors: Leighton Vander Esch Re-Signs on 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $3M

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Todd Archer added Vander Esch's contract is worth up to $3 million.

Vander Esch was coming off a four-year, $11.8 million deal with the Cowboys. The 26-year-old has been a staple in the Dallas defense since being selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Boise State.

In May 2021, the Cowboys opted not to pick up Vander Esch's fifth-year option. At the time, his agent Ron Slavin said Dallas hoped to sign him to a contract extension before his rookie deal expired.

Vander Esch has been quite consistent over his four-year career, though his best season came as a rookie in 2018 when he recorded two interceptions, seven passes defended, 140 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Dallas' decision to re-sign Vander Esch should come as no surprise. He finished the 2021 season with one interception, two passes defended, one sack, 77 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit.

With Vander Esch locked up, the Cowboys will once again have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL in 2022. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence, among others, are hoping to follow up the 2021 season with better campaigns next year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As a team, Dallas is looking to capture its second straight NFC East title and advance past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since the 1995 season.