2022 NFL Draft: Full List of 73 Eligible Underclassmen Released

2022 NFL Draft: Full List of 73 Eligible Underclassmen ReleasedJanuary 21, 2022
The NFL has released the list of draft-eligible underclassmen who have received special eligibility for the 2022 draft.
The full list includes 73 players, highlighted by LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
The names of the 73 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft and 27 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas: <a href="https://t.co/rqotxuDGg9">pic.twitter.com/rqotxuDGg9</a>
Players are allowed to receive special eligibility for the draft as long as they are at least three years removed from graduating high school and submitted a written application to the NFL renouncing their remaining college eligibility.
The biggest names on the list are Stingley, Dean, Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Drake London.
Per B/R's updated big board, Ekwonu, Neal and London are top-five prospects in the 2022 draft class. Stingley is No. 8 overall, and Dean is the top-ranked linebacker (No. 21 overall).
B/R's Brandon Thorn compared Ekwonu to six-time All-Pro Jason Peters as a prospect.
Dean was one of the key players for the College Football Playoff national champions that led the nation in scoring (10.2 points allowed per game) and finished second in yards allowed (268.9). He won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.
Stingley's 2021 season was limited by injuries. The cornerback only played in three games because of a foot injury that required surgery in October. The Louisiana native was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2019 when the Tigers won the national championship.
The 2022 NFL draft will take place from April 28-30 from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
Players are allowed to receive special eligibility for the draft as long as they are at least three years removed from graduating high school and submitted a written application to the NFL renouncing their remaining college eligibility.
The biggest names on the list are Stingley, Dean, Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Drake London.
Per B/R's updated big board, Ekwonu, Neal and London are top-five prospects in the 2022 draft class. Stingley is No. 8 overall, and Dean is the top-ranked linebacker (No. 21 overall).
B/R's Brandon Thorn compared Ekwonu to six-time All-Pro Jason Peters as a prospect.
Dean was one of the key players for the College Football Playoff national champions that led the nation in scoring defense (10.2 points allowed per game) and finished second in yards allowed (268.9). He won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.
Stingley's 2021 season was limited by injuries. The cornerback only played in three games because of a foot injury that required surgery in October. The Louisiana native was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2019 when the Tigers won the national championship.