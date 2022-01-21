Penny Hardaway Rips 'Stupid F--king Questions' in Rant After Memphis' Loss to SMU

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was not happy with the media following a 70-62 loss against SMU on Thursday night.

After the game, he was asked by reporters if he felt he could handle the job as head coach. He replied:

"I think the one thing I can say when it comes to this media, because this media gets kinda f--ked up sometimes when it comes to me: We don't have our full roster. Y'all know we don't have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f--king questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do. I'm coaching really hard. My boys are playing really hard. I'm not embarrassed about nothing. We have four freshmen starting. Y'all need to act like it."

The Tigers are now just 9-8 on the season, though the young team started three freshmen—Josh Minott, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren—on Thursday night, while a fourth freshman, Tadarius Jacobs, saw minutes off the bench.

Two of the team's top players, DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley II, remained out injured against SMU. Guard Alex Lomax did return to action and came off the bench, while Jayden Hardaway and Chandler Lawson also remained out.

So it's been a tough stretch for the Tigers, and Hardaway is clearly feeling the stress.