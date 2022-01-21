NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap, Nets Agree to Find Veteran PF New Team

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran power forward Paul Millsap's time with the Brooklyn Nets reportedly could be ending soon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Brooklyn has agreed to find a trade destination for Millsap where he get more opportunities.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.