Harold Landry III, Titans Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $87.5M Contract

The Tennessee Titans will keep a key part of their pass rush after agreeing to a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with Harold Landry III, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

$52.5 million of the deal is guaranteed.

The 25-year-old will see a significant pay jump after earning $7.8 million over his first four seasons combined, per Spotrac.

Landry is coming off the best season of his four-year career, leading the Titans with 12 sacks while ranking second on the team with 75 tackles. He was a key part of a defense that ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed on the way to earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The linebacker ranked seventh in the league with 43 pressures, which includes sacks, hurries and knockdowns.

Though it was a career year for the 2018 second-round pick, it was hardly a fluke. Landry had 19 sacks across 47 games in his first three seasons, adding two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The latest deal will keep him on the Titans as the squad tries to remain in contention going forward.

With Landry, Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons and Bud Dupree all under contract, Tennessee should once again have a fearsome pass rush in 2022.