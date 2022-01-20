Wisconsin Bans Fan Caught on Video Making Anti-Asian Gesture at Northwestern Fans

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday that a fan who made a racist anti-Asian gesture toward the Northwestern student section during a men's college basketball game between the teams at Evanston's Welsh-Ryan Arena has been banned from all future events.

The fan was ejected after making the gesture and made it again as he was escorted away from his seat:

"We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and find it abhorrent and disgusting," the Wisconsin Badgers Twitter account added in a statement. "This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."

"The actions by an individual at Tuesday's men's basketball game towards the Wildcats student section were unacceptable and a violation of our fan code of conduct," Northwestern said in a statement of its own. "We appreciate those who spoke up and brought this behavior to our attention so event staff could take the appropriate steps to remove him from Welsh-Ryan Arena."

It is unknown if the man who made the racist gesture is a Wisconsin student. The school has reportedly been in contact with Northwestern and is further investigating the incident.

The No. 8 Badgers won the meeting between the teams 82-76 behind Johnny Davis' 27 points.