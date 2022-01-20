Cardinals Rumors: Michael Bidwill 'Very, Very Upset' with End-of-Season Performance

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The way the Arizona Cardinals ended the season reportedly did not sit well with team owner Michael Bidwill.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that Bidwill is "very, very upset" with the Cardinals going 1-4 to end the regular season and getting bounced in the NFC Wild Card Round after a disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals had a very promising start to the season, winning their first seven games. During that stretch, Arizona looked like the best team in the league as it had a high-powered offense combined with a strong defense.

But things slowed down in the second half of the season. The Cardinals failed to reach 30 points in six out of their last eight games. Arizona suffered a demoralizing Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions, who entered that game with a 1-11-1 record.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looked like an MVP candidate to start the year, but a sprained ankle forced him to miss three games. After his return in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, Murray had just two games with multiple touchdowns. He also didn't utilize his dual-threat ability as much as he used to, going without a rushing touchdown in the final five games.

Arizona's playoff performance was particularly disheartening. Against an NFC West rival in the Rams, the Cardinals were dominated from start to finish in a 34-11 defeat. Murray had no touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a score after he threw the ball up for grabs to avoid a sack in his own end zone.