Justin Wilcox, California Agree on Contract Extension Through 2027 CFB Season

Justin Wilcox is set to be head coach of the Cal football team for the foreseeable future.

The school announced on Thursday that Wilcox has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Golden Bears went 5-7 last season and finished fourth in the Pac-12 North.

Cal had started the year 1-5 but went 4-2 to close the season, ending with a win over USC. The Golden Bears also defeated their rival Stanford 41-11 in November.

"I appreciate the opportunity to be the head football coach at Cal and am excited about the future of our program," Wilcox said in the release. "I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with the extraordinary young men who have been in our program."

Wilcox has coached Cal since 2017 and compiled a 26-28 record in five seasons. The team had back-to-back winning seasons and bowl game appearances in 2018 and 2019, a feat the program hadn't achieved in 10 years. The Golden Bears lost the Cheez-It Bowl to TCU in 2018 but topped Illinois in the Redbox Bowl the following year.

However, Cal has never finished with a conference record above .500 in Wilcox's tenure.

"We have very high expectations," Wilcox added. "I think we've earned the right to expect more, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Under Wilcox, Cal has also seen substantial growth off the field. According to the press release, "the program announced its highest graduation success rate ever at 84 percent" in December."