X

    Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Full FIFA 22 Team of the Year Roster Revealed

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2022

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe headline the FIFA 22 Team of the Year, which was announced Thursday.

    EA Sports showcased the full group with a little help from Manchester United legend David Beckham:

    EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA

    🏆 Football's best, decided by you.<br>This is your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOTY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOTY</a>. <a href="https://t.co/eyK03VbFgh">pic.twitter.com/eyK03VbFgh</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.