Lionel Messi Left off Argentina World Cup Qualifying Roster amid COVID-19 Recovery

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni didn't select superstar forward Lionel Messi for the national team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

ESPN's Adriana Garcia reported Messi will remain with Paris Saint-Germain as La Albiceleste, who've already clinched a berth in the 2022 World Cup, face off with Chile on Jan. 27 and Colombia on Feb. 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.