Hardy Boyz Reunion Announced; Rok-C WWE Rumors; Briscoes Talk Potentially Joining WWE

Hardy Boyz to Team Up for Indie Match in March

Big Time Wrestling announced Tuesday that The Hardy Boyz will reunite for their March 12 show in Webster, Massachusetts:

As part of the announcement, Big Time Wrestling noted that it will be the first time Matt and Jeff Hardy have teamed in three years.

The Hardys last teamed on the April 9, 2019, episode of SmackDown when they beat The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Jeff suffered a knee injury, however, forcing The Hardy Boyz to relinquish the titles.

Matt and Jeff were utilized separately once Jeff returned, and Matt let his WWE contract expire in March 2020, which led to him signing with AEW.

Jeff remained with WWE, but he was released in December following an incident at a house show in Corpus Christi, Texas. Matt confirmed that Jeff was released after turning down WWE's offer to go to rehab, but he said that Jeff didn't need rehab.

Given the timing of Jeff's release and the 90-day non-compete clauses that are typically in WWE contracts, Jeff would be free to sign with another company in early March.

It is widely assumed Jeff will join Matt in AEW for one last run as The Hardy Boyz, but regardless of whether that happens, they will be reunited on the independent scene at the very least.

WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Rok-C

WWE reportedly has interest in signing former ROH women's world champion Rok-C after recently bringing her in for a tryout.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), Rok-C "performed well" at the tryout and there was a "significant push" within WWE to sign her even before the tryout occurred.

The tryout occurred in December, which was after Ring of Honor announced that it would essentially be releasing all of its contracted talent in anticipation of a reboot in 2022.

Rok-C won the ROH women's world title in September and dropped it to Impact Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo last week, which could be a sign of things progressing with WWE.

She already has a couple of links to WWE, including the fact that she trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at Reality of Wrestling. Additionally, she is close friends with NXT star Cora Jade.

Rok-C is only 20 years of age, and while she may have been deemed too young to sign by WWE in the past, that is seemingly no longer the case, per Fightful.

WWE signed Jade when she was 19, and she is currently one of the top stars in NXT's women's division at just 21.

A youth movement is occurring in NXT, and bringing in someone like Rok-C who has already accomplished so much at a young age would inject even more excitement into NXT 2.0.

Briscoe Brothers Talk Possibly Signing with WWE

As The Briscoes prepare for the next chapter of their pro wrestling career, they said this week that they believe they could thrive in WWE.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), Jay Briscoe said the following regarding how the brothers would fare in WWE: "I mean, I think that we would definitely survive. Because at the end of the day you've got to get in that ring and ring the bell."

Mark Briscoe also chimed in, saying: "I think that we would survive and thrive. [WWE Chairman] Vince McMahon likes money, and shoot when we get in-between those ropes, that's what we are going to do, we are going to make your company money. I think that's the bottom line, not trying to sound cocky or anything."

Jay also said he and his brother are "very confident" in their abilities and "at the top" of their game currently.

The Briscoes debuted in ROH in 2002 and worked there uninterrupted from 2006 until the recent Final Battle pay-per-view in December, which essentially marked the end of ROH until it relaunches this year.

Jay and Mark held the ROH World Tag Team Championships 12 times, while Jay was a two-time ROH world champion to boot.

Once ROH essentially closed its doors, it was immediately assumed by wrestling fans that The Briscoes would go to AEW, especially after Jay Lethal signed with the promotion.

Also, The Briscoes had an interaction with AEW's FTR at Final Battle, teasing a future match potentially under the AEW umbrella.

WWE still may not be out of the question, but AEW may be a better fit considering it places far more emphasis on tag team wrestling than WWE.

