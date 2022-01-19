Australian Open 2022: Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Wins Highlight Day 3 Results

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

Top seed Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka were among the women's players to reach the third round of the 2022 Australian Open with wins Wednesday at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev picked up victories in a men's draw that has a wide-open feel with nine-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic not in the field.

Let's check out the complete list of singles results from Day 3 at the season's first Grand Slam event.

Women's Results

(1) Ashleigh Barty d. Lucia Bronzetti; 6-1, 6-1

(4) Barbora Krejcikova d. Xiyu Wang; 6-2, 6-3

(5) Maria Sakkari d. Qinwen Zheng; 6-1, 6-4

(8) Paula Badosa d. Martina Trevisan; 6-0, 6-3

(13) Naomi Osaka d. Madison Brengle; 6-0, 6-4

(15) Elina Svitolina d. Harmony Tan; 6-3, 5-7, 5-1 (ret.)

(21) Jessica Pegula d. Bernarda Pera; 6-4, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova d. (22) Belinda Bencic; 6-2, 7-5

(24) Victoria Azarenka d. Jil Teichmann; 6-1, 6-2

(26) Jelena Ostapenko d. Alison Riske; 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

(28) Veronika Kudermetova d. Elena-Gabriela Ruse; 6-2, 7-5

(30) Camila Giorgi d. Tereza Martincova; 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Marta Kostyuk d. (32) Sara Sorribes Tormo; 7-6 (5), 6-3

Madison Keys d. Jaqueline Cristian; 6-2, 7-5

Qiang Wang d. Alison Van Uytvanck; 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3

Men's Results

(3) Alexander Zverev d. John Millman; 6-4, 6-4, 6-0

(6) Rafael Nadal d. Yannick Hanfmann; 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

(7) Matteo Berrettini d. Stefan Kozlov; 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Adrian Mannarino d. (10) Hubert Hurkacz; 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

(14) Denis Shapovalov d. Soonwoo Kwon; 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2

(16) Cristian Garin d. Pedro Martinez; 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

(17) Gael Monfils d. Alexander Bublik; 6-1, 6-0, 6-4

(18) Aslan Karatsev d. Mackenzie McDonald; 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

(19) Pablo Carreno Busta d. Tallon Griekspoor; 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4

(23) Reilly Opelka d. Dominik Koepfer; 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(25) Lorenzo Sonego d. Oscar Otte; 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

(28) Karen Khachanov d. Benjamin Bonzi; 6-4, 6-0, 7-5

(31) Carlos Alcaraz d. Dusan Lajovic; 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

Miomir Kecmanovic d. Tommy Paul; 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (8)

Sebastian Korda d. Corentin Moutet; 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Radu Albot d. Aleksandar Vukic; 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Day 3 Recap

Barty is a two-time major champion, but she's still looking for a breakthrough in her home Slam after reaching the quarterfinals in each of the past three years.

She's off to a strong start in Melbourne. After dropping just a single game in a first-round romp over Lesia Tsurenko, she was on fire again Wednesday to cruise past Bronzetti in straight sets. She held significant advantages in winners (21-6) and aces (8-1) to advance.

Osaka is also in fine form to open the Australian Open with routine wins over Camila Osorio and Brengle. Her firepower (37 winners and eight aces) was simply too much for the American and allowed the four-time major champion to overcome 32 unforced errors.

Barty and Osaka are on a potential collision course in the fourth round if they both win their next matches, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that matchup ultimately determines the tournament winner given how well both players are performing in the early stages.

Nadal is still trying to find a rhythm with his serve—one ace and five double faults against Hanfmann—but his defensive game already looks in midseason form. He won 43 percent of points on the return and generated 16 break points (converted four) in the second-round win.

The 35-year-old Spaniard won his only Aussie Open title back in 2009, but there's a definite path for him this year if his performance on serve ticks up over the next week. A 21st major title would put him one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer, who's sidelined because of injury, on the all-time men's list.

Zverev has reached at least the semifinals in eight of the last eight majors, including an appearance in the 2020 U.S. Open final, but he's still looking for his first championship on one of tennis' biggest stages.

He possesses a great chance to end that drought in Melbourne, and he's looked like a man on a mission in the first few rounds. He outclassed Millman on Wednesday, racking up 37 winners and 14 aces while also capturing 43 percent of points on the return.

Looking ahead to Day 4, the men's matches will be headlined by a trio of top-five seeds: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. Andy Murray will also be in action as he looks to emerge as a Grand Slam threat once again.

Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek will lead the group of women's contenders on the court as Round 2 of the Australian Open wraps up.