NFL Rumors: Jerod Mayo, Jonathan Gannon to Interview for Broncos HC Position

The Denver Broncos are planning to interview New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Broncos announced Tuesday they had conducted interviews with the Dallas Cowboys' lead assistants, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

According to 9News' Mike Klis, Denver is still looking to speak with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The three are all coaching in the NFL playoffs, which has complicated the process of finalizing interview times.

When making a coaching change, teams occasionally go in the opposite direction of whatever they had with their previous leader. After Vic Fangio only lasted three seasons, the Broncos don't appear averse to hiring another defensive-minded coach.

Mayo spent eight seasons with the Patriots as a player and retired after the 2015 season. He returned to New England as a coach in 2019, and the fact he's already getting head-coaching interviews demonstrates how quickly his stock has risen.

The 35-year-old said Bill Belichick has offered some advice about the interview process as a whole:

Because of the spotty track record for Belichick's coaching tree, Mayo might be a somewhat uninspired choice in the eyes of Broncos fans.

Gannon's hiring might lead to the same reaction.

The 39-year-old worked with the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts before earning his current role with Philadelphia.

In his first season as the defensive coordinator, the Eagles ranked 10th in yards allowed (328.8) and 18th in points allowed (22.6). They were also 25th in defensive efficiency at Football Outsiders.