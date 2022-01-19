Report: Bol Bol to Celtics, Bryn Forbes to Nuggets in 3-Team Trade with Spurs

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Multiple players are reportedly on the move Tuesday night with weeks remaining until the NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs agreed to a three-way trade. In the deal, the Celtics will receive center Bol Bol and guard PJ Dozier, while guard Bryn Forbes is headed to the Nuggets and forward Juancho Hernangomez will land with the Spurs.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted that this is a cost-cutting move for the Celtics that gets them nearly out of the luxury tax:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier Tuesday that Bol is set to undergo surgery on his foot that will keep him sidelined for 8-12 weeks. The Nuggets had attempted to deal Bol to the Detroit Pistons last week, but the trade was nullified when the Pistons "had an issue with Bol's physical," according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

In three NBA seasons, Bol has appeared in just 53 games, but it wasn't because of injuries. Denver chose to bring him along slowly after he underwent foot surgery in his freshman season at Oregon. While opportunities to crack the lineup were scarce with the Nuggets, Bol managed to average 15.6 points and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes in his career.

Dozier is out for the year with a torn ACL and will be a free agent after this season.

The Nuggets are getting back a sharpshooter in Forbes, who averages 41.7 percent from three-point range. Forbes adds depth to Denver's backcourt as point guard Jamal Murray works his way back from a torn ACL.

Hernangomez has played in 18 games for Boston and averages 1.1 points, which is a career-low. The seventh-year forward should have more playing opportunities with the Spurs. Wojnarowski added that San Antonio also acquired Denver's 2028 second-round pick in the deal.