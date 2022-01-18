NBA Refs Assoc. Slams Cowboys' Dak Prescott for Condoning Violence Against Officials

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The NBA Referees' Association condemned the comments from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday:

The incident came after the Cowboys suffered a 23-17 loss that featured several controversial plays by the officials. After the game, fans were seen throwing bottles and other debris toward the field:

When asked about the situation, Prescott initially disparaged fans for throwing things at Cowboys players. After being told they might have been aiming at the officials, the quarterback responded, "credit to them, then."

The end of the game featured an official unable to spot the ball in time for the Cowboys to run another play. The clock expired and Dallas was eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

After the game, NFL officials ruled that the ball was spotted properly in the controversial game-ending play.

The Cowboys were also called for 14 penalties in the loss, which likely only fueled the fire among fans and players.

Prescott's words are still regrettable as he seems to condone the violent behavior against the officials. Even in a different sport, the NBA officials recognize what could be a dangerous situation if repeated.