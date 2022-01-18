X

    NBA Refs Assoc. Slams Cowboys' Dak Prescott for Condoning Violence Against Officials

    January 19, 2022

    AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

    The NBA Referees' Association condemned the comments from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday:

    NBA Referees @OfficialNBARefs

    The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.

    The incident came after the Cowboys suffered a 23-17 loss that featured several controversial plays by the officials. After the game, fans were seen throwing bottles and other debris toward the field:

    Jane Slater @SlaterNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! <a href="https://t.co/mlVttbFlpg">pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg</a>

    When asked about the situation, Prescott initially disparaged fans for throwing things at Cowboys players. After being told they might have been aiming at the officials, the quarterback responded, "credit to them, then."

    Mark Lane @therealmarklane

    Full <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> response to fans throwing bottles at refs. <a href="https://t.co/9S5bMNA2P4">pic.twitter.com/9S5bMNA2P4</a>

    The end of the game featured an official unable to spot the ball in time for the Cowboys to run another play. The clock expired and Dallas was eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

    After the game, NFL officials ruled that the ball was spotted properly in the controversial game-ending play. 

    The Cowboys were also called for 14 penalties in the loss, which likely only fueled the fire among fans and players.

    Prescott's words are still regrettable as he seems to condone the violent behavior against the officials. Even in a different sport, the NBA officials recognize what could be a dangerous situation if repeated.   

