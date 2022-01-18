Report: Nuggets' Bol Bol to Have Foot Surgery, Miss 8-12 Weeks After Failed Trade

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol will undergo surgery on his foot that will sideline him for eight-to-12 weeks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Detroit Pistons initially announced a trade for Bol earlier this month, but the deal was voided after the Pistons "had an issue with Bol’s physical," per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Singer reported the Nuggets were "taken aback by the news."

Bol has only appeared in 53 games across three seasons in the NBA, but he has been considered injury-free during this time.

The 22-year-old previously underwent foot surgery during his lone season at Oregon, limiting him to just nine career NCAA games. It likely hurt his draft stock, as he fell to the 44th pick in 2019 after averaging an impressive 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game for the Ducks.

Denver brought him along slowly with just seven appearances in 2019-20, referring to his absences as injury management from the prior surgery.

Bol has gotten more chances over the past two years but still averaged just 5.2 minutes across 46 games.

The versatile 7'2" forward has impressed when on the court, averaging 15.6 points and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes in his career while hitting 37.8 percent of three-point shots. The opportunities have still been few and far between in Denver.

Bol is now set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, with the latest injury creating even more uncertainty about his future.