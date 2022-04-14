A.J. Green, Cardinals Agree to New 1-Year Contract in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green signed a one-year free-agent contract to remain with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

The 33-year-old spent the 2021 season in Arizona after a 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals to begin his career.

Despite being part of a stacked receiving corps that also included DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, Green enjoyed a productive season and was arguably Arizona's most consistent wideout.

Appearing in 16 games, the Georgia product finished with 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 15.7 yards per catch, which was his best average since his 2011 rookie season (16.3).

It was a solid bounce-back campaign for Green, who mustered only 47 receptions for 523 yards and two scores in his final season with the Bengals in 2020.

He missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury, which made the 2021 season a huge one in terms of reestablishing his value.

While Green is no longer one of the top receivers in the league, the resume he built during his time in Cincinnati cannot be ignored.

He earned seven straight Pro Bowl selections from 2011-17 to start his NFL career and finished six of those seasons with at least 1,000 yards.

In 143 career regular-season games, Green has 703 receptions for 10,278 yards and 68 touchdowns. He ranks 54th or better in each of those categories in NFL history as well.

Also, while the Summerville, South Carolina, native has never won a playoff game, he has five games of postseason experience, which is another asset he brings to the table.

Green is more of a complementary piece than a go-to guy at this point in his career, but as he showed last year, he can still be a productive and important player for the Cards in 2022.