Odell Beckham Jr. Earns $500K Contract Incentive with Rams’ Playoff Win vs. Cardinals

Odell Beckham Jr. had arguably his best game as a Los Angeles Ram in Monday's 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card Round at SoFi Stadium, and his performance did more than help his team reach the divisional round.

With the win, Beckham receives a $500,000 incentive bonus, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old finished with four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown and also completed a pass for 40 yards. He is the first player in NFL postseason history to have a 30-yard reception and at least a 30-yard completion in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams in November after being released by the Cleveland Browns. The deal is worth up to $4.25 million and includes up to $3 million in incentives.

The three-time Pro Bowler was placed on waivers by the Browns after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on Instagram highlighting times when quarterback Baker Mayfield either didn't throw the ball to his son when he was wide open or missed him completely.

Beckham reportedly never reached out to Mayfield to apologize for the post, which only accelerated his exit from Cleveland.

Though he never found much success in Northern Ohio, he certainly has found his footing in Los Angeles.

Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams.

He wasn't initially expected to have a significant impact in Sean McVay's lineup, but Robert Woods' torn ACL opened the door for the veteran.

Based on his resurgence, Beckham should see some significant contract offers once he hits free agency. But for now, his focus will be on helping the Rams defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.