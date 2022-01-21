49ers' Nick Bosa Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Packers

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no official injury designation.

Bosa was ruled out of his team's first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a concussion. He collided with teammate D.J. Jones in the first half of the game and was unable to return, although the 49ers held on for a 23-17 win.

The 24-year-old's health is a major storyline for San Francisco as he is one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL.

Bosa finished the regular season with 15.5 sacks in 17 games, adding 52 tackles and a league-high 21 tackles for loss. He earned his second Pro Bowl selection in three NFL seasons.

Perhaps most impressively, the Ohio State product has done all this after missing all but two games in 2020 due to a torn ACL.

The 2019 No. 2 overall draft pick won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and continues to be a difference-maker when healthy.

San Francisco has solid defensive line depth with Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu among those capable of picking up the slack, but there is a significant drop-off when Bosa is unavailable.

Bosa's availability is crucial for a 49ers team looking to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense at Lambeau Field.