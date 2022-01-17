NFL Coach: Bears Are 'Very Desirable' Due to Roster, Potential to Trade Justin Fields

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears might not find it difficult to draw in top candidates as they search for a new head coach and general manager.

“From a roster construction standpoint, Chicago is a very desirable location if you ask me, including the fact that you could possibly trade (Justin) Fields,” a coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

The idea the Bears could trade Fields less than one year after moving up in the draft to acquire him seems unlikely. It's far likelier management looks to fill the general manager spot and coaching position with people who believe Fields can develop into a franchise quarterback.

The Ohio State product struggled for much of his rookie season, but that was arguably a product of former coach Matt Nagy not scheming for Fields' skill set. He finished with 1,870 passing yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions while adding 420 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Bears fired Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after finishing 6-11, their first losing season since 2017.

Chicago does not have its first-round pick, which would have been No. 7 overall, by virtue of trading up to draft Fields last year. It's possible new Bears management tries finding a team willing to take on Fields in exchange for a first in what's considered one of the weakest quarterback drafts in recent memory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That said, giving up on Fields with no obvious replacement on the roster seems like shortsighted thinking.