CJ McCollum, Wife Elise Announce Birth of Son Jacobi in Instagram Post

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum announced he and his wife, Elise, welcomed a new son to the world Monday.

He posted the following message on his Instagram account while announcing Jacobi James McCollum's birth:

"Healthy Happy Mommy and Son. Our little man Jacobi James McCollum born January 10th 11:59pm. Thank you Lord for a successful delivery. Boo Boo Bear thank you for carrying our son with such elegance , dedication, love, care and joy. My angel brought our angel into this world. Sharing a child with you in my eyes is the greatest feeling life has to offer so thank you. The happiest moments of my life have been and will forever be shared with you my love. I look forward to taking care of you and Jacobi for eternity."

Jacobi is the first child for the McCollums.

McCollum has been with the Trail Blazers his entire career since he was a first-round pick in 2013. He hasn't played since Dec. 4 and has missed time this season with a collapsed right lung.