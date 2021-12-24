Blazers' CJ McCollum to Be Evaluated in 1 Week After Recovering from Collapsed Lung

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum took an important step toward an eventual return to the court.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported McCollum's collapsed right lung is fully recovered. He will be reevaluated in one week.

The 30-year-old already missed significant time on the way to 47 games last season with a fractured foot, ending a streak of durability that saw him play at least 70 games in each of the previous five campaigns.

The collapsed lung has sidelined him this season since Dec. 6.

McCollum is an important part of one of the best backcourts in the league alongside Damian Lillard and keeps Portland competitive against the top-notch contenders in the Western Conference.

The Lehigh product averaged 23.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2 percent from deep in 2020-21 and has followed that up with 20.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Portland will likely rely on the combination of Norman Powell, Anfernee Simons, Tony Snell and Ben McLemore while McCollum remains sidelined. Lillard will also be tasked with carrying more of the offensive responsibilities to keep the team afloat in the Western Conference race.

However, the 13-19 Trail Blazers will be far more dangerous when McCollum is healthy and on the floor.