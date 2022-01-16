Sex Toy Thrown on Field During Patriots vs. Bills 2022 NFL Playoff Matchup

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Amid the Buffalo Bills dominating the New England Patriots on Saturday night in their playoff matchup, one member of Bills Mafia decided to contribute to the evening by throwing a dildo onto the field.

Never a dull moment in NFL stadiums.

Of course, the main storyline from the game was Buffalo's offense scoring at will. On a brutally cold night in Buffalo, Josh Allen and his group of weapons brought the heat.

The Bills weren't messing around. They looked the part of legitimate Super Bowl contenders Saturday.