Texans Rumors: Brian Flores Viewed as 'Strong Favorite' to Be Hired as HC

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Several coaches and general managers reportedly believe former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is a "strong favorite" to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"Flores interviewed with the Texans on Friday and there is a strong anticipation that a deal with Houston could come together very quickly," he wrote.

Flores has connections to Houston general manager Nick Caserio and executive Jack Easterby from their time with the New England Patriots. The 40-year-old joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2008 as a special teams assistant and served in various roles, including safeties coach and linebackers coach, before becoming Miami's head man in 2019.

In addition, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play during the 2021 season, reportedly wanted to be moved to Miami to team up with Flores, and the Dolphins explored trading for the veteran signal-caller this season.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits that accuse him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. He also faces 10 criminal complaints.

Before the allegations came to light, he requested a trade in January 2021.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

One NFL executive even told La Canfora that hiring Flores could help the team hold on to Watson:

"'I'm telling you, Nick is going to come out of this looking like a genius,' said one high-ranking NFL exec who knows Caserio well. 'He and Flores go way back. That is a perfect fit. And, it's going to help him keep that quarterback. Just watch. He doesn't have to trade him, he can ask for the moon, and Flores could help rebuild the relationships in the meantime. It just makes too much sense.'"

However, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported Thursday that Watson still has no plans to play for the team again despite its interest in Flores.

The coach was fired by the Dolphins on Monday after three seasons. It was a somewhat surprising move, as he had led the team to two straight winning campaigns for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

Flores finished his tenure in Miami with a 24-25 record.

In addition to the Texans, Flores interviewed with the Chicago Bears. He's also reportedly drawing interest from the New York Giants, per Pull Up's Jordan Schultz. He is expected to be one of the hottest head coaching candidates available this offseason.

The Texans are also reportedly interested in Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, among others, per Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero of Mike Garafolo the NFL Network.

