Video: Tom Brady Surprises 10-Year-Old Noah Reeb with Super Bowl 56 Tickets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady surprised a 10-year-old fan who survived brain cancer with tickets to Super Bowl LVI this week.

The NFL tweeted video of Brady making the announcement via a video message, followed by the reaction of Noah Reeb, who was decked out in a Brady jersey:

Reeb was the young fan who held up a sign earlier this season at a Bucs game that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

After the Bucs beat the Chicago Bears 38-3 in that game, Brady gave Reeb his hat:

Last season, which was Brady's first with the Buccaneers after a 20-year run with the New England Patriots, he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl appearance and victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs became the first team in NFL history to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium, and Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title in the process.

This year, the Super Bowl will be held in the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady told Reeb he hopes to be there for the game, and there is no question the Buccaneers have a strong chance as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

With Brady at the controls, Tampa went 13-4 this season and won its first NFC South title since 2007.

The Bucs' road to the Super Bowl will begin Sunday with an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and if they are going to make it the distance, they may have to beat the Green Bay Packers on the road in the NFC Championship Game, which is precisely what they accomplished last season.