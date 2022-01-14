Mavericks Rumors: Myles Turner, John Collins Targeted by DAL Ahead of Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly looking into improving their frontcourt ahead of the NBA's Feb. 10 trade deadline, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein in his latest Stein Line column on Substack (h/t HoopsHype).

Of note, the Mavs reportedly are looking to engage the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks on center Myles Turner and forward John Collins, respectively:

"Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors."

Turner, 25, is averaging 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The 24-year-old Collins is posting 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per matchup.

The Mavericks find themselves roughly in the same position that they've been in for each of the past two seasons: They're safely in the playoff picture right now but a clear cut behind the Western Conference's elite.

At the moment, the Mavs' 22-19 record is good enough for fifth, but they stand five-and-a-half games behind the Utah Jazz for fourth.

Dallas could stand to shake things up before the deadline in hopes of posing a threat to the Western Conference's current top four in the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Jazz.

Adding another productive big man alongside Kristaps Porzingis can only help as Dallas looks to improve its depth.

In addition, that person could help fill the void left by KP when he's sidelined. Porzingis has missed 15 of 41 games this year after sitting 29 of a possible 72 games last season.

Unfortunately, he's been out since Jan. 3 after entering the league's health-and-safety protocols.

Collins is more of an offensive threat than Turner, and he could help give All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic another go-to option to help ease the scoring burden. Turner is an excellent defensive big man and should provide more help down low on that end.

Either could fit in well in Dallas, which also has some decisions to make on the aforementioned Brunson and Finney-Smith. Brunson has enjoyed a breakout year, averaging 16.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Stein notably reported last November that the Mavs were "confident" that they'd agree to a contract extension with Brunson by June 30, the deadline date before the guard is set to enter unrestricted free agency.

"The Mavericks naturally hope to keep both given the significant roles they’ve seized," Stein added.

For now, Dallas is looking to shake off a 108-85 loss to the New York Knicks last Wednesday.

The Mavs are set to battle the host Grizzlies, winners of 11 straight, on Friday before opening a five-game homestand Saturday.