Cowboys' Amari Cooper Reportedly Fined for Violating NFL's COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper $14,650 for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Todd Archer:

As ESPN's Jenna Laine reported last June, the NFL planned to levy a $14,650 fine for any unvaccinated player who violated COVID-19 procedures.

Cowboys starting wideout CeeDee Lamb also attended the Dallas Mavericks game with Cooper. He likewise did not wear a mask, but he avoided a fine because he is fully vaccinated.

Per league rules for unvaccinated players, Cooper had to enter a 10-day quarantine in November after entering the league's COVID-19 protocols. He ended up missing games against the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

Cooper isn't the only unvaccinated player to get fined this year. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wideout Allen Lazard notably got docked $14,650 apiece for their attendance at a team-sanctioned Halloween party.

The Packers were also fined $300,000 after the NFL reviewed the team's COVID-19 protocols and ruled that Green Bay should have punished both players for their attendance.

Buffalo Bills wideout Cole Beasley has also been fined "in the range of $100,000" for multiple COVID-19 protocol violations, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, $14,650 is the maximum fine for a first-time violator. Cooper got the fine after reportedly breaking this protocol:

“A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section.”

Cooper is good to go for the Cowboys' NFC Wild Card Game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The seven-year NFL veteran finished his regular season with 68 catches, 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.