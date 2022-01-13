Deshaun Watson Rumors: QB Won't Play Another Texans Snap Despite Brian Flores Buzz

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has no plans to play for the team again despite the franchise's reported interest in bringing in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to replace the fired David Culley.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle and Albert Breer of The MMQB provided insight.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Watson, who requested a trade last January, wanted to go to Miami because of Flores. Rapoport further said Flores "was a significant reason" Watson desired a move to the Dolphins.

However, Miami fired the 40-year-old Flores on Monday after he spent three seasons as its head coach.

Watson is the subject of 22 civil lawsuits that accuse the former Clemson signal-caller of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

Ten women have filed criminal complaints with the Houston Police Department, including two who have not filed civil lawsuits. Watson has publicly denied the allegations.



Watson sat out the entire 2021 season following the filing of the lawsuits and his trade request. His future is in limbo with the legal issues pending.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the latest on that front.

"The Houston prosecutor handling 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson is expected to make clear her stance on any potential charges sometime in the next several weeks and turn over the case to a grand jury, sources say. Depositions have also begun for the 22 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct in civil court; Watson's deposition can take place no sooner than Feb. 22 and a pre-trial conference is set for May. Watson has denied wrongdoing.

"The NFL also has an open investigation into the allegations against Watson under the league's personal-conduct policy. Though Watson hasn't played for the Texans this season, he has not been suspended or placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, meaning he remains free to play and has been collecting his $10.54 million salary. His salary jumps to $35 million next season on a deal that runs through 2025."

Houston selected Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 draft. The three-time Pro Bowler, who turns 27 years old in September, has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 104 touchdowns (36 interceptions) and 8.3 yards per attempt for his career.

Watson has also rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 scores.

Outside Watson, the Texans' future is in limbo because of turnover at the coaching position.

Culley was fired after just one season even though he piloted a team in a massive rebuild. Despite a 4-13 record, the Texans never quit on him and earned upsets over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans.

Houston is moving in a different direction, though, and Texans and NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday that Flores is the team's "top target."

Flores reportedly has a "strong relationship" with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, per Wilson. The ex-Dolphins coach was on the New England Patriots' staff from 2008 to 2018 before getting the Miami job. Caserio was the Pats' director of player personnel during Flores' entire Pats tenure. He just completed his first season as the Texans' GM.