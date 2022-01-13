Tom Brady on Super Bowl LII Handshake Snub of Nick Foles: 'I Try to Be a Good Sport'

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady responded Thursday to continued criticism from Philadelphia Eagles fans for not shaking the hand of then-Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after the New England Patriots' 41-33 loss to Philly in Super Bowl LII.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Brady said he was not aware of how big of a deal the snub was to Eagles fans before, adding: "I've shaken Nick's hand plenty of times, though. I've got a lot of respect for Nick."

Brady also said: "I try to be a good sport as best as I can. I know it doesn't always look like that because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part, I try to be a good sport."

On Sunday, Brady will face the Eagles in the playoffs for the first time since that game four years ago.

When the Patriots and Eagles met again the following preseason, Brady and Foles did share a handshake after the game.

When Brady and the Bucs were upset 20-19 by Foles and the Chicago Bears last season, however, Brady once again did not shake hands with Foles afterward.

Foles is far removed from his tenure in Philadelphia at this point, having played for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears since then. Instead, Brady and Co. will have to deal with dual-threat signal-caller Jalen Hurts.

In his first full season as Philly's starter, Hurts went 8-7 and helped lead the surprising Eagles to a playoff berth.

He completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 784 yards and 10 scores, which led all quarterbacks.

Brady and the second-seeded Bucs, who are also the reigning Super Bowl champions, are big favorites at home against the seventh-seeded Eagles.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't taking his opponents lightly, though, as he praised the Eagles by saying: "They make you earn everything. You make a mistake, you get a penalty—you're going to punt. The ball gets batted in the air; they're going to intercept it. You hold onto the ball too long; they're going to strip-sack it. It's a team that just doesn't let you off the hook."

Brady has lost only 11 times in playoff games during his 45-game postseason career, and the loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII was undoubtedly among the most shocking.

If Philadelphia can beat him Sunday, that defeat would be in the running for the most surprising of Brady's career as well.