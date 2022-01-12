Stephen Curry Says 'I Don't Want to Overreact' to Warriors' Recent Struggles

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Golden State Warriors have lost three of their last four games after dropping a 116-108 road matchup to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Afterward, Warriors guard Stephen Curry noted that now was not the time to panic and overreact despite the team's slump.

"I don’t want to overreact to these last four games," Curry told reporters.

"... We’re right where we want to be. We just understand that, in the margins of basketball at this level, it's a good reminder of how hard it is."

The Warriors' skid began with a 99-82 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks that saw Curry shoot just 5-of-24 from the field.

Golden State hit just 5-of-28 from three-point range on a night where the Mavs honored franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki with a postgame jersey retirement ceremony.

The Warriors then played without Curry and Draymond Green in a 101-96 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State then welcomed back five-time All-Star Klay Thompson after he missed two-and-a-half years because of injury for a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors simply ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday, as NBA MVP candidate Ja Morant and the Grizzlies won their 10th straight game to move to 29-14 on the year. Green was also out for that one (left calf tightness).

Golden State doesn't have to panic much, with the team at 30-10 and sitting second in the Western Conference. Only the 31-9 Phoenix Suns have a better record in the NBA.

The Warriors also have the luxury of Thompson back in the starting lineup, and he'll certainly help the team in the second half of the season.

The schedule isn't going to let up this week, though, with road games against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls looming on Thursday and Friday.