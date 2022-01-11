Blake Bortles, Saints Agree to Reserve/Future Contract After 2021 Regular Season

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Blake Bortles and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

A reserve/future contract guarantees that he cannot be signed by another squad. Only players who were not on a team's active roster at the end of the regular season can sign this type of deal. Bortles spent the final few weeks of the 2021 regular season on the Saints practice squad.

Bortles joined the Saints after the team was decimated by COVID-19 issues and injuries. Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending torn ACL and damage to his MCL in Week 8, while Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill went on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December.

Bortles served as a backup to rookie quarterback Ian Book, who made his first NFL start in a Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Book completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Bortles never appeared in a game for New Orleans last season.

Bortles was selected third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He spent five seasons with the team, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. In 2017, he led the Jags to their first AFC championship appearance since 1999.

After his stint in Jacksonville, the 29-year-old joined the Los Angeles Rams and appeared in just three games.

It's unclear what the Saints plan to do at quarterback in 2022. However, Bortles almost certainly won't see game action unless the circumstances call for it.

With several veterans set to hit free agency, including Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota, and the upcoming draft, the New Orleans offense could look very different next fall.