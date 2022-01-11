Aaron Rodgers Calls Report He'd Boycott Super Bowl 'The Dumbest S--t I've Heard'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Boomer Esiason said last week a trusted source told him that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, if his team were to make it there, over the NFL's COVID-19 rules.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers responded to the rumor, calling it "the dumbest s--t I've heard."

"I've given a lot less f--ks the last couple years, but one thing I do give a major f--k about is narratives about me, especially ones that are so ridiculously off base," Rodgers said. "And this one was pure comedy for me."

