Aaron Rodgers Calls Report He'd Boycott Super Bowl 'The Dumbest S--t I've Heard'January 12, 2022
Boomer Esiason said last week a trusted source told him that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, if his team were to make it there, over the NFL's COVID-19 rules.
During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers responded to the rumor, calling it "the dumbest s--t I've heard."
"I've given a lot less f--ks the last couple years, but one thing I do give a major f--k about is narratives about me, especially ones that are so ridiculously off base," Rodgers said. "And this one was pure comedy for me."
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"You think I would boycott the Super Bowl?? You don't know me so stop talking as if you do know me" ~<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatMcAfeeShowLIVE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE</a> <a href="https://t.co/oLSuyfB1v4">pic.twitter.com/oLSuyfB1v4</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.