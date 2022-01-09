Report: Rachel Balkovec to Be 1st Female Minor League Manager for Yankees' Low-A Team

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees have hired Rachel Balkovec as manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the organization's Low-A squad, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

The 34-year-old will be the first woman ever to manage an affiliated minor league team full time, per Baseball America's JJ Cooper.

Balkovec was hired as the Yankees minor league hitting coach in 2019, becoming the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in professional baseball.

The former University of New Mexico softball player got her start in baseball as a strength and conditioning coach, serving a variety of internships before becoming the minor league strength and conditioning coordinator for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014.

She also spent time with the Houston Astros organization before joining the Yankees.

Last season, Balkovec coached first base at the All-Star Futures Game.

She takes over a team that finished first in Low-A Southeast West Division last year with a 73-43 record, featuring at points star prospect Jasson Dominguez and 2021 first-round pick Trey Sweeney.

The Tarpons should again feature top prospects in 2022 looking to move one step closer to The Show.