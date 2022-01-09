David Culley Expects to Return as Texans HC amid Rumors of Possible Firing

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Houston Texans wrapped up the season with a 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans to finish 4-13, but head coach David Culley isn't worried about his job status despite rumors of his possible firing.

Culley told reporters after Sunday's game that he expects to remain the head coach for the 2022 season.

"I haven't had any questions or doubts at all about what's getting ready to happen," Culley said. "I'm looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year. Haven't thought about it one minute."

