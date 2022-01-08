Schefter: Eagles' Jalen Hurts to Play 'Few If Any Snaps' vs. Cowboys in Week 18

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly won't see extensive playing time in Saturday night's regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Appearing Saturday on NFL Countdown, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Hurts will play "few if any snaps" in the game.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles have clinched playoff spots and the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, leaving Philadelphia with little to play for.

In his second NFL season and his first full campaign as a starter, Hurts has gone 8-7, completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and rushed for 784 yards and 10 scores.

The Eagles currently own the seventh and final seed in the NFC, and they could move up to No. 6 with a win over Dallas along with a Los Angeles Rams victory or tie against the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Philly will have to go on the road for Wild Card Weekend regardless, there isn't much reason to risk injury with its top players.

The Eagles are already set to be without several key players Saturday, as running back Miles Sanders has been ruled out with a hand injury, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Dallas Goedert, cornerback Avonte Maddox and running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard are among those on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Tony Pollard, while offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown are on the COVID list.

Assuming Hurts sees little or no action, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will likely opt to roll with Gardner Minshew under center.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller has started one game in place of an injured Hurts this season, leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win over the New York Jets.

Minshew was excellent in that Week 13 game, going 20-of-25 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

In 21 career NFL starts, Minshew is 8-13, including going 6-6 during his rookie year with the Jags in 2019.

The Cowboys have more to play for than the Eagles on Saturday, as they can go from the fourth seed to the second seed in the NFC with a win along with losses by the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as a loss or tie by the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas cannot secure the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, however, as the Green Bay Packers have already clinched.