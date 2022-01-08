William Regal Thanks WWE After NXT Release: 'You Have My Gratitude Forever'

Photo Credit: WWE.com

William Regal's 21-year run with the WWE has come to an end after the promotion released the ex-NXT general manager from his contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com was the first to report the news Friday.

Regal expressed his gratitude toward the company after the end of his tenure.

WWE released numerous performers and staff as part of its ongoing NXT shake-up.

"With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best," the promotion said in a statement, per Sapp.

Regal won the European Championship four times and the Intercontinental Championship twice, among other accolades. His last WWE match occurred in 2013.

The Englishman worked as the on-screen NXT general manager for eight years and worked as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He was also the GM for the 205 Live cruiserweight brand.

In his second tweet thanking WWE, Regal alluded to his time in rehab for his use of prescription painkillers. The company released him in 1999 before he went to WCW for under a year. He returned to WWE in 2000, ultimately becoming one of the company's more entertaining performers in the ring and on the mic.