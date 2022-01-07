Michigan's Daxton Hill Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan safety Daxton Hill announced on Instagram he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

"It’s been a long, unforgettable journey that I’ve had these past three years which has shaped who I've become," Hill wrote in his announcement. "After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft."

Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after totaling 69 tackles as a junior in 2021, including 4.5 for loss, plus two interceptions.

Michigan has already seen outside linebacker David Ojabo, edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, receiver Daylen Baldwin and running back Hassan Haskins declare for the upcoming draft, per Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

