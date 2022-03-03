76ers Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Expected to Sign Contract After Being Waived by Lakers

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

DeAndre Jordan reportedly has found his next team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will sign the big man Thursday as long as there is no "unlikely waiver claim" prior to the 5 p.m. ET deadline.

Jordan was available because the Los Angeles Lakers elected to waive him and add D.J. Augustin. Augustin gives them more shooting, something that was a concern in their backcourt that features Russell Westbrook.

That the Purple and Gold moved on from the 33-year-old Jordan is not surprising. After all, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports) reported in January that some teams believed the Lakers would look to trade him or Kent Bazemore in an effort to open up roster spots before the stretch run.

The report came when Los Angeles was playing LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony at center in small-ball lineups and Dwight Howard when it went bigger. Jordan remained on the bench even when Anthony Davis was sidelined, underscoring his small role on the team at that point.

Joining the 76ers is yet another move for Jordan, who has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Lakers since he entered the NBA as a second-round draft pick in 2008.

There was a time when the Texas A&M product was one of the best big men in the league, as evidenced by a resume that includes three All-NBA selections, two All-Defensive selections, two rebounding titles and an All-Star nod.

Jordan was at his best on the Clippers as part of the Lob City teams that featured him catching alley-oops from Chris Paul and playing alongside Blake Griffin.

He averaged a double-double with points and rebounds six seasons in a row from 2013-14 through 2018-19, but he is no longer that version of himself at this stage of his career. While he started the season as a role player in the Lakers' rotation, his minutes diminished as the campaign progressed.

He ended up averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game for the Purple and Gold.

Perhaps a change of scenery can help him rediscover some of his old form.

While Jordan won't be playing above the rim on a consistent basis like he did for the Clippers, he will join a familiar situation since 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was his head coach during his prime in L.A.

Rivers understands how to best utilize the big man, and Jordan likely won't be asked to do too much outside of backing up Joel Embiid and providing necessary minutes if the MVP candidate is in foul trouble or sidelined for any reason.