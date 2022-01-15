Stephen Curry Out for Warriors vs. Timberwolves Because of Hand Injury

AP Photo/LM Otero

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with right hand soreness, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

He fell on it during Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Any injury to the 33-year-old is sure to raise concern in Golden State given his overall importance to the team's championship hopes. After all, the Warriors went 15-50 in 2019-20 when he played just five games but have been regular title contenders for much of his career when he is on the floor.

Arguably the best shooter in NBA history, Curry has amassed a resume that includes three championships, two MVPs, two scoring titles, seven All-NBA selections and seven All-Star nods.

He is averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game behind 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent shooting from deep this season.

While the Warriors don't have anyone else who can replicate Curry's impact when he is sidelined, look for Jordan Poole to assume a larger role against Minnesota.