DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly to Be Waived by Bucks; Free-Agent Interest Expected

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly to Be Waived by Bucks; Free-Agent Interest ExpectedJanuary 6, 2022
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
DeMarcus Cousins will reportedly be looking for a new home soon.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Milwaukee Bucks intend to waive the veteran center in a move that will afford the team some roster flexibility. Charania added that Cousins is expected to garner interest as a free agent.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.