DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly to Be Waived by Bucks; Free-Agent Interest Expected

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins will reportedly be looking for a new home soon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Milwaukee Bucks intend to waive the veteran center in a move that will afford the team some roster flexibility. Charania added that Cousins is expected to garner interest as a free agent.

