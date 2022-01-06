Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Hold Exhibition Fight on Helipad Above Dubai's Burj Al Hotel

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced last week that he would take part in an exhibition fight in Dubai on Feb. 20.

On Wednesday, he told reporters that the fight will take place on a helipad atop the Burj Al Hotel.

"February 20th, we haven't chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see," Mayweather said.

While Mayweather hasn't fought professionally since beating the UFC's Conor McGregor in a boxing match back in 2017, he did face YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition this June.

He also fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition.

According to Ben Davies of the Mirror, YouTuber Money Kicks is in talks with Mayweather for the exhibition.

"I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don't really know," Mayweather said. "He is from [Dubai]. ... Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing."

Mayweather was hyping his latest exhibition—or as he calls it, a "limited edition boxing showcase"—as an exclusive event.

"It's going to be a very special crowd, not too many people," he said. "So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you're very, very special for this event."

Or just willing to spend enough money to travel to Dubai and watch an exhibition fight on the roof of a building between a retired boxer and his likely opponent, a YouTuber.