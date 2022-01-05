NXT GM William Regal Released From WWE Contract

Photo credit: WWE.com

The ongoing upheaval at NXT 2.0 isn't limited to in-ring performers.

Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reported WWE is moving on from NXT general manager William Regal and additional personnel behind the scenes:

"With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center," the company said in a statement to Sapp. "We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

WWE hasn't been subtle about its desire to chart a new course for NXT. The brand has an entirely new look and was rebranded as NXT 2.0 last year.

In terms of the roster, a number of longtime stalwarts have either been let go or left of their own volition. On Wednesday night, Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, dealing another symbolic blow to the NXT of old.

The brand built a loyal following because it presented fans with a more wrestling-focused alternative than they got with the traditional weekly fare on Raw and SmackDown.

Regal became synonymous with NXT not just because he was the show's main authority figure. His in-ring reputation preceded him, and the Englishman was a no-nonsense GM who maintained a level of distance that afforded him credibility.

The 53-year-old didn't insert himself into the storylines, nor did he adhere to the typical babyface/heel dynamic commissioners or GMs on WWE programming inevitably inhabit.

Broadly speaking, NXT 2.0 seems to be shifting toward the "sports entertainment" realm that is WWE's hallmark. To that end, a backstage shake-up was inevitable.