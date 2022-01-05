Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'Not Worried' About Potential Offseason Trade Rumors

AP Photo/John Amis

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that the 2021 campaign "hasn't gone the way I wanted it to go," but he's not going to worry about any trade rumors come the offseason.

"If it comes up, it comes up," he said of the Dolphins potentially trading for a quarterback. "If it doesn't, it doesn't."

The Dolphins have consistently been linked to a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who hasn't played this season after 22 women accused him of sexual assault or inappropriate sexual behavior in civil lawsuits. The NFL, Houston Police Department and FBI are also investigating.

The Dolphins decided against dealing for him ahead of this season's trade deadline, but that was not before the team reportedly "did due diligence on Watson and had conversations with the Texans," per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. Regardless of the outcome of the lawsuits or criminal investigations, the league could still suspend Watson for violating its personal conduct policy.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in December that 18 of the 22 plaintiffs suing Watson "were ready to settle with him in late October. Four holdouts prevented a deal from being done. In turn, that prevented the Dolphins from trading for Watson."

Had Tagovailoa, the team's first-round pick in the 2020 draft, played at a consistently high level this season, any future trades for a more established quarterback likely would be off the table.

But the fifth overall pick has had an up-and-down year, throwing for 2,544 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. The Dolphins are 6-5 in his starts and 8-8 overall this season.

"It's tough when you have an opportunity and don't capitalize on that opportunity," the 23-year-old told reporters Wednesday.

It's very likely that the Watson rumors will continue into the offseason, especially if he reaches a settlement deal with all 22 women suing him. That could spell the end of Tagovailoa's tenure in Miami after just two seasons.