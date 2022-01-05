Raiders Rumors: Rich Bisaccia 'In the Mix' for Permanent Head Coaching Position

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia reportedly remains under consideration to take over the coaching staff on a full-time basis in 2022.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Bisaccia is "at the very least, in the mix" ahead of the Raiders' regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Bisaccia has guided Las Vegas to a 6-5 record since taking over the head coaching role in October following the resignation of Jon Gruden after it was revealed Gruden sent racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails between 2011 and 2018.

The Raiders own a 9-7 overall record and will clinch a postseason berth with a win over the Bolts as a wild card in the AFC.

Bisaccia began his coaching career at Wayne State in 1983 and coached for nearly four decades at the college and pro levels before getting his first chance to lead a staff.

Most of his time was spent as a special teams coordinator, including with the Raiders before the promotion to interim head coach and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002 to 2010. He won the Super Bowl XXXVII title with the Bucs in 2002 on Gruden's staff.

In November, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez he'd spent years putting in a good word for Bisaccia when head coaching opportunities became available before he joined the front office.

"Rich Bisaccia is the best leader I have ever been around," Mayock said. "... I'm going to back this son of a gun unequivocally."

Bisaccia's status could come down to Sunday's result.

If he leads the Raiders to a win over the Chargers—and on a subsequent playoff run—it would be difficult for the front office to go in a different direction. A loss, however, likely sparks a more extensive coaching search.

Las Vegas will be the underdog against Justin Herbert and Co., but it's riding a three-game winning streak and playing some of its best football of the season ahead of the critical contest.