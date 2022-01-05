Brandon Brown's Anti-Joe Biden Sponsorship Not Approved by NASCAR

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown's LGBCoin sponsorship was not approved by NASCAR to be on his car, per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:

LGBcoin is a reference to "Let's Go Brandon," a phrase that is known for being code for "F--k Joe Biden."

The phrase stems from when Brown won his first career race in October at Talladega Superspeedway. When fans in attendance began to chant against President Joe Biden, the NBC Sports broadcast incorrectly believed they were chanting "Let's Go Brandon."

Brown had initially tried to distance himself from the phrase, but he apparently decided to lean into it when he announced a season-long sponsorship with the cryptocurrency coin last week.