Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends NFL, WFT Letter Seeking Safeguards After Railing Collapse

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has asked the NFL and the Washington Football Team to look into the collapse of a portion of the railing at FedEx Field.

Hurts addressed a letter to the league and Washington to "inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident" that occurred after Sunday's game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.