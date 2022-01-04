X

    Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends NFL, WFT Letter Seeking Safeguards After Railing Collapse

    Adam WellsJanuary 5, 2022

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has asked the NFL and the Washington Football Team to look into the collapse of a portion of the railing at FedEx Field. 

    Hurts addressed a letter to the league and Washington to "inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident" that occurred after Sunday's game.

