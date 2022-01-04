Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends NFL, WFT Letter Seeking Safeguards After Railing Collapse

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends NFL, WFT Letter Seeking Safeguards After Railing CollapseJanuary 5, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has asked the NFL and the Washington Football Team to look into the collapse of a portion of the railing at FedEx Field.
Hurts addressed a letter to the league and Washington to "inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident" that occurred after Sunday's game.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. <a href="https://t.co/dfgwGndH9h">pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h</a>
