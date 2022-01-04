Michigan LB David Ojabo Declares for 2022 NFL Draft After 11-Sack Season

Michigan LB David Ojabo Declares for 2022 NFL Draft After 11-Sack SeasonJanuary 4, 2022
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo is going to enter the 2022 NFL draft after a fantastic junior season in which he finished second on the team with 11 sacks.
Ojabo, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, announced Tuesday he was turning pro:
Ojabo originally committed to the Wolverines in 2019 after graduating from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey. He was a 4-star recruit and the No. 19 strong-side defensive end in the 2019 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.
After redshirting as a freshman and playing primarily on special teams as a sophomore. Ojabo finally got his chance to play on the Wolverines defensive line in 2021. The 21-year-old made the most of his opportunity with 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Only Aidan Hutchinson (16.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks) was more productive as a pass-rusher than Ojabo this season.
Per B/R's NFL scouting department, Ojabo is ranked as the No. 4 edge-rusher and No. 20 overall player. He ranks behind Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 1 overall), Purdue's George Karlaftis (No. 2 overall) and Hutchinson (No. 4 overall) at his position.
ESPN's Todd McShay cited Ojabo's "superquick first step and excellent torso flexibility" as his biggest strengths coming into the NFL.
Ojabo was incredibly raw as a prospect coming out of high school. He didn't have a lot of game experience as a defensive lineman in three seasons at Michigan but made the most of his opportunity in 2021 to put himself in the mix as a first-round talent.