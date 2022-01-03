Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers Has 'LeBron Effect'; Packers QB Has 'Spoiled Everyone'

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Aaron Rodgers has become so consistently dominant that excellence has become the baseline expectation on a weekly basis. To hear his star wide receiver tell it, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller has "spoiled everyone" with his play as a result.

"At this point, he kind of got the LeBron effect with everybody," Davante Adams told reporters after Sunday's 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "He's got to play at an MVP level every week, because he's spoiled everyone."

Adams also said, "what kills me about the way he plays is how easy it is" when discussing his team's quarterback.

The LeBron James comparison is apt because both have been playing so long at such a high level that it is easy to take their excellence for granted as sports fans. That Rodgers is 38 years old and James is 37 only makes what they are doing all the more impressive.

Rodgers appears well on his way to a fourth MVP trophy and added to his case Sunday by completing 29 of his 38 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He was in full control and consistently fit passes through tight windows while giving Green Bay an insurmountable lead in the first half. Minnesota was playing without Kirk Cousins, who was on the COVID-19/reserve list, so any chance of a comeback was simply unrealistic when the Packers jumped out to a 20-0 advantage.

The chemistry between Rodgers and Adams was also on full display.

Adams finished with 11 catches for 136 yards and a score and has looked like the best wide receiver in the league for much of the 2021 campaign.

While the Packers are rolling, one notable difference between Rodgers and James is the number of championships. LeBron has won four titles in his career, which has helped him establish a case to be considered one of the best basketball players in the sport's history. Rodgers, though, has only won one Super Bowl.

That is a far cry from Tom Brady's seven, and Green Bay has fallen short on the big stage of late with losses in four of the last seven NFC Championship Games.

At least this year's conference title game will be at home if the Packers make it that far. They clinched the No. 1 seed and the NFC's only first-round bye with Sunday's win. Parlaying that into a second Lombardi Trophy will only have Rodgers spoiling Green Bay fans even more.