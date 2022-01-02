Sean McVay Talks Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp Altercation During Rams' Win vs. Ravens

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay downplayed the scuffle between Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp during Sunday's 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think it's healthy to be real with each other," McVay told reporters after the game. The coach also said it was similar to brothers fighting and suggested the team already put the incident in the rearview mirror.

Still, it was notable when Ramsey hit Rapp across the helmet in the huddle in the first quarter of the win. Teammates had to separate the pair.

McVay wasn't the only one to comment on it, as safety Jordan Fuller told reporters, "We try to talk it out (in the moment) and hash it out. We got bigger things to handle, game plan stuff, adjustments. Everybody was able to focus and squash everything. Sometimes tempers flare. (It's) grown men who really, really want to win."

Not even tempers flaring stopped the Rams from picking up a key road victory.

Matthew Stafford threw for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with his second touchdown going to Odell Beckham Jr. in the final minute. The Los Angeles defense got the stop to complete the comeback after trailing by nine heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams improved to 12-4 with their fifth straight win and are still alive in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC even though they need the Green Bay Packers to lose their final two games to have a chance.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, they further cemented their status atop the NFC West before the 10-5 Arizona Cardinals kicked off against the Dallas Cowboys and once again looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Ramsey's ability to contain the opponent's top wide receivers is a major reason they are in that position.

While his emotions may have run a little high during the latest win, it appears the team has already moved on as it looks to make a run in the NFC.